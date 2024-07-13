Hilltop National Bank Makes New $583,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,056 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,928,000 after buying an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $41.59. 31,856,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,115,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

