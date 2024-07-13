Hilltop National Bank Invests $395,000 in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Hilltop National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 430,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 134,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 318,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU remained flat at $23.87 during midday trading on Friday. 2,067,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

