HI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $225,570.99 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 2% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $225,570.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009450 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,694.28 or 0.99987764 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068844 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004844 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $236,115.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

