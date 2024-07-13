HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Barclays

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

