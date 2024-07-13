Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.6 %

HENOY traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $22.44. 4,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,804. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.