Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.12

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 327493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $696,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 329,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

