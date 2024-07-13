Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Evercore ISI

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.81 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $32,029.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares in the company, valued at $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,279 shares of company stock worth $58,742. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $8,780,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

