Head-To-Head Review: Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Context Therapeutics has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Context Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.96 million ($1.33) -1.52 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.84 billion 1.73 $414.83 million $4.85 21.77

Analyst Recommendations

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Context Therapeutics. Context Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Context Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Context Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 3 12 0 2.80

Context Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $185.86, suggesting a potential upside of 76.02%. Given Context Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Context Therapeutics is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Context Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Context Therapeutics N/A -136.03% -109.54% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 8.61% 27.86% 8.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Context Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Context Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Context Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc. for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy. Context Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia. It also develops Zanidatamab to treat HER2-expressing gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), and patients with HER2-expressing metastatic GEA; Zepzelca for the treatment of patients with select relapsed/refractory solid tumors based on limited response in three solid tumor cohorts; JZP815, a pan-RAF kinase inhibitor that targets components of the mitogen-activated protein kinase; JZP898, a conditionally-activated interferon alpha molecule; Epidiolex to treat LGS, DS, and TSC; Suvecaltamide to treat parkinson's disease tremor; JZP150, a fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor program to treat post-traumatic stress disorder; and JZP441 to treat narcolepsy, IH, and other sleep disorders. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with XL-protein GmbH to extend the plasma half-life of selected asparaginase product candidates; Redx Pharma plc for preclinical activities Ras/Raf/MAP kinase pathway program; and Autifony Therapeutics Limited on discovering and developing drug candidates targeting two different ion channel targets associated with neurological disorders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.