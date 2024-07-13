HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.25 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. CIBC increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.90.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,787 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

