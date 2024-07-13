Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.52. 30,125,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819,169. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

