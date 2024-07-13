Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.18

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.18 and last traded at $134.18, with a volume of 42772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

