Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.37 and last traded at $30.33. Approximately 1,377,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,993,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.51 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Guardant Health by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

