Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Trading 0.5% Higher

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.95). Approximately 210,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,268,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.94).
Gresham House Energy Storage Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.66 million, a PE ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.26.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Energy Storage
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.