Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.22.

Globe Life stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Globe Life by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Globe Life by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

