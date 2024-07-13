Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (GAINN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on August 1st

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAINN opened at $24.30 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
