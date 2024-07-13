Gladstone Commercial Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:GOODN)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $21.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.66.
