Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 2,807,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,818,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Separately, Argus raised Gen Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.81 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 49.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

