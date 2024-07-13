Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Garden Stage Price Performance

GSIW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 36,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Garden Stage has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Garden Stage Company Profile

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

