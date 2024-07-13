Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Short Interest Update

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Garden Stage Price Performance
GSIW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 36,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. Garden Stage has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.99.
Garden Stage Company Profile
