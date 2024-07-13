Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 94.9% in June

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLMD

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLMD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.