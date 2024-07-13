FY2027 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Reduced by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2028 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $78.13 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

