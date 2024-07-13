FY2024 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Lifted by Analyst

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TeraWulf in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $5.31 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,115 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,457,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,195 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 459,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

