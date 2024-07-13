Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.10. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 33,643 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $180.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $135,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.