Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FULC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FULC

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FULC opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $497.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $872,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.