FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FS Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,702. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.94.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

