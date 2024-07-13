Fruits (FRTS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $231,130.31 and $110,400.26 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

According to CryptoCompare, "FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS' services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency."

