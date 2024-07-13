Foxby (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Shares Up 3.2%

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Foxby Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

