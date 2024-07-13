Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.08.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

