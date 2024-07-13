Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $92,300.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,364,082.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Kelly Rodriques sold 85,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $118,150.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,250.00.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $67,202.48.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $38,277.52.
Forge Global Price Performance
Shares of FRGE opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.02.
Institutional Trading of Forge Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGE. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Forge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FRGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
