Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BDL stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.