First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Lowered by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.66. 434,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,939. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $48.66.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

