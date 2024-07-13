First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.70

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.70 and traded as high as $29.76. First Capital shares last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 318 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $99.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

