First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBP

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $302.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.