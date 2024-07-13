Financial Comparison: Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) versus Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Montana Technologies and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Carrier Global 3 5 6 0 2.21

Carrier Global has a consensus price target of $64.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Given Carrier Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrier Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Montana Technologies and Carrier Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A Carrier Global $22.10 billion 2.69 $1.35 billion $1.43 46.15

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Montana Technologies and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82% Carrier Global 5.41% 26.01% 7.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Carrier Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Montana Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, heat pumps, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. This segment also offers fire and security service, such as audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. It offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. Carrier Global Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.