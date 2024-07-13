FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of FB Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBK opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $107.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.84 million. Analysts predict that FB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 975.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,172,000 after buying an additional 139,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,759,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,099,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in FB Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 25,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.