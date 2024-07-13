Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,319.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock.

FICO opened at $1,588.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,401.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,288.56. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $808.49 and a 12-month high of $1,605.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after acquiring an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

