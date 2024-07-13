Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $142.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

