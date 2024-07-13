Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Given New $445.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EG opened at $381.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $380.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.36 and a 52 week high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

