Ethereum (ETH) Hits Market Capitalization of $377.14 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,137.28 or 0.05416777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $377.14 billion and $12.72 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00044852 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,211,238 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.