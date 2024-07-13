Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.6 %

Establishment Labs stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Establishment Labs

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $5,820,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

