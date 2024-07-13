ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Roth Capital raised ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $1.90 to $0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Harry Quarls bought 42,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,859.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 366,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,562.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 196,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 133,285 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 73.08% and a negative net margin of 746.89%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

