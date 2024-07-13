Equity Investment Corp Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Equity Investment Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. 2,840,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.10.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
