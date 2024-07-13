Equity Investment Corp Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,868 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries accounts for about 2.0% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.23% of PPG Industries worth $78,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 588.5% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

PPG stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $130.62. 950,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,397. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

