Equity Investment Corp Has $91.91 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Dollar General worth $91,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

DG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.42. 1,728,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,411. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

