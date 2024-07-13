Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Trading 0.4% Higher

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.05. 13,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 722% from the average session volume of 1,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49.
Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.
