Eq LLC Takes $284,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 154,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 81,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.57. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

