Eq LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Eq LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,111,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,964,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,603,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $272.65. The stock had a trading volume of 267,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,826. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

