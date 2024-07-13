Eq LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Eq LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,769 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises 5.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eq LLC owned 0.15% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. 338,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,723. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

