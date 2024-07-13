Eq LLC Buys Shares of 136,419 BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises about 3.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eq LLC owned about 0.08% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. 1,022,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,245. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.31 and a 12 month high of $48.53.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

