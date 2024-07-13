Eq LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eq LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after buying an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,867,000.

VTI stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.64. 2,729,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,560. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $277.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $264.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

