Eq LLC Acquires 3,942 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Eq LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Eq LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.12. 193,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.